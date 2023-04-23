World News 23.04

It is 78 years since the liberation of the Nazi German concentration camps at Sachsenhausen and Ravensbrück. The United States of America evacuated its diplomatic employees from Sudan’s capital in an immediate rescue operation. Also in the program, thousands of Ukrainian children have been transferred unlawfully and violently to Russia. Learn more about these issues and others on Saturday’s World News.

The liberation of the German concentration camp Ravensbrück, located in the state of Brandenburg, took place on April 30, 1945. The camp was built in 1939 as the largest women’s concentration camp on German territory. The Nazis had imprisoned there more than 130,000 women, 20,000 men, and 1,000 girls from 40 countries. Tens of thousands were murdered, died of disease, or as a result of medical experiments. Our guest, historian Jan Darasz shed more light on the issue of German war crimes during World War II.