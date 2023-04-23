Sudan: Countries conduct high-risk evacuation of their nationals

As battling military factions clashed in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, the US and UK armed forces evacuated embassy workers from Sudan, while other nations scrambled to send their citizens to safety.

The outbreak of combat eight days ago between the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has produced a humanitarian crisis, killed 420 people, and imprisoned millions of Sudanese without access to essential necessities.

As people attempted to flee the chaos, countries began landing planes and organizing convoys in Khartoum to pull out their nationals. Some foreign citizens were injured.

The warring sides accused each other of attacking a French convoy, both saying one French person was wounded. France’s Foreign Ministry, which had earlier said it was evacuating diplomatic staff and citizens, did not comment.

France said a French plane carrying around a hundred people including the European Union delegation in Khartoum along with other nationalities had left for Djibouti, and a second plane with a similar number aboard was due to take off shortly.

Germany said it had landed a military plane in Khartoum but that the operation would take some time, while Italy said it was bringing out some nationals later on Sunday. Ghana, India, and Libya also said they were working to bring home their people.

Pope Francis appealed for an end to the violence during his Sunday midday prayer in Rome.

The army and RSF jointly staged a coup in 2021 but fell out during negotiations over a plan to form a civilian government and integrate the RSF into the armed forces.

Sudan’s sudden collapse into warfare has dashed plans to restore civilian rule, brought an already impoverished country to the brink of humanitarian disaster and threatened a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.

Beyond Khartoum, reports of the worst violence have come from Darfur, a western region bordering Chad that suffered a conflict that escalated from 2003 leaving 300,000 people dead and 2.7 million displaced.

The army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, have failed to obey ceasefires agreed almost daily, including a three-day truce for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which began on Friday.

The RSF said on Sunday its forces were targeted by air strikes in Bahri’s Kafouri district and that dozens were killed and injured.

World Health Organisation head Tedros Ghebreyesus described multiple deadly attacks on health facilities “Paramedics, frontline nurses and doctors are often unable to access the wounded and the injured cannot reach facilities,” he tweeted.

The WHO retweeted a post from Sudan’s Health Ministry on Sunday saying at least 420 people had been killed and 3,700 injured in the fighting so far.