Maze of ancient tunnels under Lisbon opens for visitors

Twice a year, a hatch in a busy Lisbon street opens to reveal steps leading to one of the Portuguese capital’s most ancient sites: a 2,000-year-old Roman structure that still holds the buildings above it together.

The underground network of tunnels and corridors known as the “cryptoportico” was constructed in the first century AD by the Romans, who had been occupying the city, then known as Olissipo, since about 200 BC. Roman rule over the city persisted for several years. given the remains found at the site, the architectural features, and the techniques and materials used, it probably served as a thermal bath.

The Lisbon Museum’s Joana Sousa Monteiro toured the area known as the Roman Galleries and remarked, “This structure guaranteed and, 2,000 years later, continues to guarantee that the buildings above our heads are stable and safe for those who live, work, and walk up there.”

It opens up for only a few days in April and September each year. The space is usually flooded due to an aquifer running beneath the city. The water, which is essential for its preservation, must be pumped out to allow access.

Typically, it takes 15 minutes or less to sell out of tickets to the galleries. Gustavo Horta, a Brazilian living in Lisbon, was one of the fortunate individuals who was able to purchase one.

“It’s unmissable,” he said shortly after climbing up the steep stairs out of the underground galleries. “I’ve waited two years to go on this tour.”

The galleries were first discovered in 1771, when Lisbon was being rebuilt after the devastating Great Earthquake of 1755.