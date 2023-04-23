Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on the only road to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan announced on Sunday the establishment of a checkpoint at the Hakari bridge in the Lachin corridor – the only land approach to the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was followed by accusations of border gunfire by both Azeri and Armenian soldiers.

Azerbaijan stated it had set up a checkpoint on the road leading to Karabakh, claiming that it was necessary owing to Armenia’s use of the road to carry weapons.

Azerbaijan “took appropriate measures to establish control at the starting point of the road,” the foreign ministry said.

“Providing border security, as well as ensuring safe traffic on the road, is the prerogative of the government of Azerbaijan, and an essential prerequisite for national security, state sovereignty and the rule of law.”

#Azerbaijan completely blocked the #Lachincorridor and unilaterally withdrew from the declaration on November 9, 2020#Artsakh #Armenia #ArmenianGenocide pic.twitter.com/5OD6UeVXU7

— Ararat Petrosyan (@araratpetrosian) April 23, 2023

Azeri officials shared photos of the bridge on social media, showing one side blocked by vehicles and soldiers.

According to Armenia’s defense ministry, a soldier named Artyom Poghosyan was killed at roughly 07:50 GMT when Azeri forces opened fire on an Armenian position near Sotk, an Armenian hamlet east of Lake Sevan. The government of Azerbaijan has denied killing the soldier.

Azerbaijan subsequently reported that Armenian soldiers opened fire on Azeri units in the Lachin district around 11:10 GMT, which Armenia disputed.

According to Armenia, the demonstrators are government-backed agitators who are effectively blockading Karabakh. Azerbaijan denies blocking the road, claiming that some convoys and aid are permitted to pass through.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 residents are mostly ethnic Armenians, and it seceded from Baku in an early 1990s war.

The “frozen conflict” erupted violently in 2020 into intense fighting that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.

Tensions have flared recently as the Lachin Corridor has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 2022.

The availability of food in Nagorno-Karabakh has become acute due to irregular deliveries, and prices for food and other goods have risen significantly and there have been interruptions in supplies of gas and electricity.

In recent months Armenia has repeatedly called on Moscow to do more to support the peace and ensure unfettered access between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin Corridor.

Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and is ready to sign a relevant peace treaty with Baku.