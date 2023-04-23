78th anniversary of liberation of Ravensbrück concentration camp

A ceremony commemorating the liberation 78 years ago of inmates of this largest women’s camp was held Sunday at noon on the grounds of the former German concentration camp in Ravensbrück.

Dietmar Woidke, Chancellor of Brandenburg, stated that this memory is especially meaningful for generations who have little knowledge of the Holocaust and the Nazi government.

Camp survivor Ib Katznelson, who came from Denmark for the ceremony, emphasized that he was attending to honor his mother and all the women and children who were murdered at Ravensbrück, but also to remember those women and children who survived the camp, who suffered here and were scarred physically and mentally for the rest of their lives.

“Ravensbrueck should be a place where future generations can deeply understand that even verbal discrimination in the 1920s – especially against Jews – led to the terrible end of which this camp reminds us,”Ib Katznelson stated.

Russian Irina Shcherbakova, the co-founder of Russia’s banned human rights organization Memorial Association that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, commemorated, among others, the civilian victims of the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine. “The best commemoration remains the truth about the war, honestly told,” stressed Shcherbakova.

The liberation of the German concentration camp Ravensbrück, located in the state of Brandenburg, took place on April 30, 1945. The camp was built in 1939 as the largest women’s concentration camp on German territory. Two years later, the Germans expanded it to include a camp for men, and in 1942 a sub-camp for young women (Jugendschutzlager Uckermark).

By the time the Red Army liberated the camp in late April 1945, the Nazis had imprisoned there more than 130,000 women, 20,000 men, and 1,000 girls from 40 countries. Tens of thousands were murdered, died of disease, or as a result of medical experiments.

Polish women constituted the largest group among the women imprisoned in Ravensbrück Concentration Camp. Nearly 40,000 Polish women were murdered at the Ravensbrück and Sachsenhausen camps.