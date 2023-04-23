Tennis: Iga Świątek defends her Stuttgart title

Iga Świątek, the world’s first racket, easily defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4, on Sunday to win the Stuttgart Open and solidify her position as the favorite for the French Open.

It started with a two-point lead for the serving Sabalenka, but the Pole managed to close the loss.

At the 30:30 mark, Sabalenka was on the attack, trying to finish the exchange. However, Świątek defended herself brilliantly, running along the end line. Finally, the Belarusian tennis player got an easy ball, but already a bit tired or distracted she had another unforced error.

That might have been the turning point of the set, as a moment later the 21-year-old Pole broke her rival’s serve for the third break point, and then won the set 6:3.

BACK-TO-BACK IN STUTTGART 🚗🏆🚙

World No.1 @iga_swiatek defends her #PorscheTennis title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sabalenka, clinching a 13th trophy on the Hologic WTA Tour! pic.twitter.com/elTvJdvB2h

— wta (@WTA) April 23, 2023

In the following games, the Belarusian didn’t hide her anger as she repeatedly let go of the advantage she had built up. In the last game, Świątek instantly dealt with her rival, defeating her without losing a point.

The Belarusian made her third consecutive appearance in the final in Stuttgart. A year ago she lost to Świątek, and two years ago to Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Hugs from Papa Swiatek before driving home with another Porsche 🫂🥲@iga_swiatek remains undefeated at the @PorscheTennis Grand Prix! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eDlWSRWeZD

— wta (@WTA) April 23, 2023

“I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time. I am so happy we are making the right decisions,” Świątek said, following her well-timed return from injury.

“It is a pretty exciting time. I will be coming back because I love this tournament.”

Świątek won her second tournament in 2023. She enjoyed her first triumph in Doha in February. After suffering a rib injury during her run to the Indian Wells semifinals last month, Świątek was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifications.