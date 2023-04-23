Polish PM predicts strong inflation drop ‘in a moment’

Morawiecki pledged that Poland's inflation would continue to decrease "until the elections and after the elections"

Lech Muszyński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Poland’s inflation should start significantly falling as soon as this month.

On Sunday, Morawiecki visited Gorzów Wielkopolski, western Poland, as part of his tour of political rallies across Poland ahead of autumn’s parliamentary elections.

During a meeting with local residents he addressed the problem of the high inflation rate in the country, blaming it on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“When we talk about our reality, we have to talk about putinflation. All the Member States of the European Union say that it is the fault of the war in Ukraine, the fault of the energy crisis caused by (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin,” Morawiecki said.

“But I also have good news here. In a moment – I think from April – just in these days… we will see a strong drop in inflation,” he said.

Morawiecki also pledged that Poland’s inflation would continue to decrease “until the elections and after the elections”

“I deeply believe that this disease will stop bothering Poles,” he added.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), consumer prices in March rose 16.2 percent year on year, and 1.1 percent month on month. February inflation stood at 18.4 percent year on year.