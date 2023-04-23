Pope calls for ‘quick end to violence’ in war-torn Sudan

In his speech on Sunday, Pope Francis called for an end to violence in Sudan torn apart by two armed factions struggling for power bringing a humanitarian crisis upon the African country.



“Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains serious, so I renew my appeal for a quick end to the violence and a return to the path of dialogue. I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters,” the Pontiff said.

The bloody onslaught of urban warfare has trapped large numbers in the Sudanese capital, disabling the airport and rendering some roads impassable.

The UN and foreign states have urged rival military leaders to honor declared ceasefires that have mostly been ignored and to open a safe passage for fleeing civilians and the supply of badly needed aid.

Sudan’s sudden collapse into warfare dashed plans to restore civilian rule, brought an already impoverished country to the brink of humanitarian disaster and threatened a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers, four years after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.

The 86-year-old pope also spoke about his upcoming apostolic visit to Hungary, underlined the importance of handling the migrant crisis in Europe and recalled the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying Europe is still battered by “’icy winds of war”.