Cyprus to prosecute those helping Russian oligarchs hide their assets

Cypriot authorities announced on Saturday that they have taken strict action against individuals accused by the United States and Britain of helping Russian oligarchs circumvent sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.

Cyprus to offer technical aid to Ukraine on demining

As part of its humanitarian effort, Cyprus will offer Ukraine technical training on demining, the island state’s defense minister said on Friday.

The restrictions affect 13 Cypriot or bi-national “financiers” who have been accused of helping Russian oligarchs hide their assets.

Cypriot Finance Minister Pavlos Ioannou told public broadcaster CyBC that the assets of the individuals and entities involved have been frozen.

The Greek-language Cypriot daily Phileleftheros reported that the National Bank of Cyprus “has informed 4,000 customers holding Russian passports and not living on the island that their accounts will be closed.”

Bank of Cyprus Governor Constantinos Herodotou said that authorities have closed 43,000 shell companies and 123,000 “suspicious” bank accounts in recent years.