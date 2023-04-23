Boxing: Różański defeats Babić in 1st round, wins WBC championship

It took less than two minutes for Polish Łukasz Różańśki (15-0, 14 KO) to overcome Croatian Alen Babić (11-1, 10 KO) on Saturday night and win the world master belt of the World Boxing Council in the bridger category.



Różański defeated Babić during the KnockOut Boxing Night 27 match in the suburban town of Jesionka in southeastern Poland.

Contracted for 12 rounds, the fight kicked off with a half an hour delay due to issues with Babić’s gloves.

Lukasz Rozanski (15-0, 14 KO's) drops Alen "The Savage" Babić (11-1) in the 1st and then jumps on him to force the TKO-1 stoppage win & the WBC Bridgerweight championship of the world in Rzeszow, Poland pic.twitter.com/7TZQ708Fgz

As soon as the bell went off, the Polish boxer launched a relentless attack at his opponent. Although the Croatian deflected the initial charge, he bent his knee at the beginning of the second minute of the clash. The fight was then reinitiated but just a couple of seconds later, Babić was staggering around prompting the referee to conclude the fight.

Różański became the fifth Pole in history to become a world master in professional boxing. Other Poles who pulled it off were Dariusz Michalczewski, Tomasz Adamek, Krzysztof Włodarczyk and Krzysztof Głowacki.