National Guard dispatched to curb San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis

To stop the downward spiral of fentanyl deaths and addiction in San Francisco, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday the dispatching of the National Guard and California Highway Patrol (CHP).



Fentanyl, a super-powerful painkiller, has been killing hundreds in California’s San Francisco. In 2022, it has contributed to 647 deaths from overdose in Tenderloin, the city’s neighborhood, alone.

The Democratic governor’s office said that the move will revolve around “dismantling fentanyl trafficking and disrupting the supply of the deadly drug in the city by holding the operators of large-scale drug trafficking operations accountable.”

“Two truths can co-exist at the same time: San Francisco’s violent crime rate is below comparably sized cities like Jacksonville [Florida] and Fort Worth [Texas] — and there is also more we must do to address public safety concerns, especially the fentanyl crisis,” Newsom said in a news release.

The plan is for the CHP to throw in its lot with the San Francisco Police Department’s efforts at cracking down on fentanyl traffickers. This will be done by assigning personnel and training. Moreover, drug trafficking enforcement will be implemented within certain areas of the city, specifically the Tenderloin area.

San Francisco saw a 40 percent spike in overdose deaths from January through March. The city had the second-highest overdose rate in the U.S. along with the second-highest death rate from fentanyl overdose in 2020, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.