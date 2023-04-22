Foreign states start evacuations from Sudan as battle rages

Foreign nationals, including embassy staff, aid workers, and students, have started evacuating from Sudan as a week of urban warfare has killed hundreds of civilians. The airport has been repeatedly targeted, and many residents have been unable to leave their homes or get out of the city to safer areas.

Sudan army greenlight foreign evacuation amidst battle

The United Nations and foreign states have urged rival military leaders to honor declared ceasefires that have mostly been ignored and to open safe passage for fleeing civilians and for the supply of badly needed aid.

With the airport closed and skies unsafe, thousands of foreigners have also been unable to leave.

The army has said it would provide safe pathways to evacuate nationals from the United States, Britain, France, and China. Saudi Arabia and Jordan were already evacuating via Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

By late Saturday afternoon, Saudi Arabia had evacuated 157 Saudis and people of other nationalities, Kuwait had said some of its citizens had arrived in Jeddah, and Jordan had started evacuating 300 citizens.

Saturday’s fighting breached what was meant to be a three-day truce from Friday to allow citizens to reach safety and visit family during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Both sides accused the other of breaching the truce.

Any let-up in fighting could accelerate a desperate rush to flee by many Khartoum residents, after days trapped in their homes or local districts under bombardment and with fighters roaming the streets.

Outside Khartoum, the reports of the worst violence have come from Darfur, a western desert region that borders Chad and suffered warfare from 2003 that has killed as many as 300,000 people and displaced 2.7 mln, dragging on after successive peace deals.

Sudan’s sudden collapse into warfare dashed plans to restore civilian rule, brought an already impoverished country to the brink of humanitarian catastrophe and threatened a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.