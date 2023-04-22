World News 22.04

Documents suggest Russia has been supporting environmental activists in Germany. Ukraine is counting down to its counter-offensive, though ammunition is running low. U.S. Supreme Court blocked new restrictions on abortion pills. Brazil’s president arrives in Portugal amid controversy. Learn about these topics and more on Saturday’s edition of World News.

Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva’s stance on the war in Ukraine has caused anger in Kyiv, as evidenced by Ukrainians on the streets of Portugal during his official visit. What drives Lula’s peculiar position on the war and why could it benefit Russia despite claims of neutrality? Gary Tabach, former U.S. Navy Captain joined Saturday’s edition of World News on TVP World to dissect the issue.