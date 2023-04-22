Ukrainian children forcibly held in over 70 camps in Russia: ombudswoman

More than 70 camps operate in Russia where children forcibly removed from the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia are taken, said Ukrainian child ombudswoman Daria Herasymchuk, quoted on Saturday by the Suspilne portal.

The ombudswoman stressed that Russia uses various methods to take children from Ukraine, including compulsory medical examinations on the occupied territories to select the healthiest children. After selection, they are given “strange, scary diagnoses,” for which they are offered treatment in Russia.

Herasymchuk noted that after being transported to the territory of the Russian Federation, the children are constantly moved. Currently, more than 70 camps are known to be where they end up. “They do everything they can to keep us from finding them,” she added.

“What children tell us when they come back is terrible. They try to break them completely. They do everything to make a child hate their parents – they instill in a child that they are no longer needed by their parents and loved ones,” the spokeswoman said.

As of April 22, nearly 20,000 children forcibly removed from Ukraine were known, but their actual number may reach 200,000-300,000, according to Herasymchuk.