EU’s Frontex deploys guards in joint operation with N. Macedonia

The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, started deploying guards at North Macedonia’s southern border with Greece on Thursday in a joint operation with Skopje to control and prevent illegal migration and cross-border crime.



Under an agreement signed last October, Frontex will deploy more than 100 guards at the border, Frontex officials said. The agreement is valid until Jan. 24 2024 but may be extended.

🎉🇲🇰 🇪🇺 Yesterday, we launched a groundbreaking operation in #NorthMacedonia! Witness the excitement of the official ceremony with our brief video. Join us as we work together for a safer Europe! #StrongerTogether @DKovachevski @VladaMK @o_spasovski pic.twitter.com/sI1Zv2niYi

— Frontex (@Frontex) April 21, 2023

North Macedonia is the fourth Western Balkan country to sign such a deal with Frontex, following Albania, Serbia, and Montenegro.

More than 100 border guards are included in the deployment, Frontex said, with officers coming from EU member states such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Frontex said in a press release the officers in the deployment would “support local authorities with border surveillance and border checks, including patrolling, checking documents and gathering information on cross-border crime” and would also later cover the borders with Albania and Serbia.

A NATO member since 2019, North Macedonia wants to join the European Union and sees the agreement with Frontex as another step in that direction.