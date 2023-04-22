Greece dissolves parliament and calls a general election for May 21

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou approved Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ request to dissolve parliament and call for an election, as the country prepares for a vote that is expected to be highly contested. The four-week political campaigning period has now officially begun.

Greece is set to hold a general election on May 21, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a cabinet meeting in late March. The election comes a few months before the end of Mitsotakis’ term in July, and it’s unlikely that any political party will secure the votes needed for an absolute parliamentary majority.

The election will be held under a proportional voting system, and opinion polls suggest that Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party and the main opposition, the leftist Syriza party, are almost evenly matched.

“I hope we have a calm and fruitful pre-election period, for the good of the country,” said Sakellaropoulou to the conservative premier.

The election is critical for Greece as it tries to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused its economy to contract sharply in 2020. The country has received EUR 73 bln in bailout funds from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund since 2010, and the new government will be tasked with continuing the implementation of economic reforms.

If no party secures an absolute majority, a second vote will be held in early July. Mitsotakis has urged all eligible voters to participate in the election and determine the future direction of the country.