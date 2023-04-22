Drone show at Rome Colosseum: Italy’s bid for Expo candidacy

Rome has put forward its candidacy to host the Expo 2030 world fair with an impressive drone show titled “Humanlands” over the Colosseum.

The show was a multimedia spectacle, featuring 500 drones, which showcased examples of Italy’s cultural heritage like Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man”, geometries, abstractions, and light games.

The aim was to narrate the city’s eternal evolution and to emphasize the importance of prioritizing humanity in conversations.

The Expo is a global event that attracts millions of visitors to the host cities, and the host country for the 2030 edition is set to be elected in November 2023. Rome is competing against Riyadh, Busan, and Odesa for the opportunity.

Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh submitted a bid as part of its economic diversification push, while South Korea’s Busan and Ukraine’s Odesa have also put themselves forward. In July 2022, BTS, the popular Korean boy band, was named the official ambassador for the Busan bid. The Expo 2020 world fair was held in the United Arab Emirates after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rome’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair is seen as a significant opportunity to showcase Italy’s rich cultural heritage and the country’s economic potential.

Winning the bid would bring significant economic benefits and a chance to increase the visibility of Italian businesses on a global scale.

The bid also represents an opportunity for Italy to invest in infrastructure projects that would benefit the country in the long run.