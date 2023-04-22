Russia: Monument honoring deported Poles and Lithuanians demolished

A monument commemorating Polish and Lithuanian victims of Soviet deportation to Galashor in Perm Krai, Russia, has been destroyed, according to Memorial, an independent Russian non-governmental organization documenting Stalinist crimes.



The information about the monument being razed to the ground was relayed by local Memorial activist Alexei Kamensky

“I have just received information about the demolition of the monument to Polish and Lithuanian deportees who died in the Galashor settlement in the north of Perm Krai.

Construction equipment drove along back roads, bypassing towns, so that local residents who take care of the cemetery would not raise the alarm,” Kamensky reported, as quoted by Memorial.

The monument was erected in 2016 in the cemetery of the former Galashor settlement, which functioned from 1939 to 1970.

Memorial, an organization that has been banned by the Russian authorities, stated on its website that around 60 Lithuanian and Polish families were deported from Lithuanian territory to Galashor in 1945 and subsequent years.

“They lived in barracks made from felled trees. In 1957, many Lithuanians managed to leave for Lithuania, and Poles – for Poland,” Memorial reported. Close to 100 people deported from Lithuania are buried in Galashor. By 1970, the settlement was completely deserted.

The monument was funded by a Lithuanian organization commemorating the victims of repression. The money came from, among other sources, a public collection.

The monument featured inscriptions reading “Here lie Lithuanians and Poles, victims of political repression in 1945” and “We remember you, love you, miss you. Countrymen.” The names of the victims of repression were written on two metal plates.