Indian rocket sends two Singapore satellites into space

India successfully launched a rocket carrying two Singaporean satellites into space from its spaceport in Sriharikota on Saturday, April 22. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C55 blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre with Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite. The satellites weigh about 741kg and 16kg, respectively.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Singaporean government. In contrast, LUMELITE-4 aims to augment the country’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this was its 57th mission, and the PSLV had once again demonstrated its reliability and aptitude for this type of mission.

ISRO chief S. Somanath stated that the PSLV has demonstrated its suitability for commercial missions of this class, with the launch being towards the east direction and the inclination at 9.99 degrees, making it precise.

India has made a name for itself as a maker of earth imaging satellites and the ability to launch them into low orbits at a fraction of the cost of Western agencies.

India has moved into the more lucrative area of launching heavier geostationary satellites that are used for communications and meteorology. The country has an ambitious space program, and in the future, it aims to build a space station and conduct a manned space mission.

This launch marks India’s latest success in space technology and strengthens its position as an emerging power in the global space race.

The launch is also significant as India is increasingly becoming a launchpad for other countries’ satellites, with this being the third time it has launched Singapore’s satellites. The latest launch follows the successful launch of Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite in February this year.