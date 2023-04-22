Sudan army greenlight foreign evacuation amidst battle

Sudan’s army has agreed to assist in the evacuation of foreign nationals as fighting continues to rage in the capital, Khartoum. Despite promises of a three-day ceasefire to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, gunfire and air strikes can still be heard across the city.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have promised to open airports for evacuations, but it is unclear if they have control over them, and Khartoum’s international airport has already been caught up in the fighting.

The violence, which began a week ago, has derailed plans to restore civilian rule and has put an already impoverished country on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The death toll has reached 413, including at least five aid workers, and 3,551 people have been injured since the fighting began. The World Health Organization has reported these figures and noted that the violence has displaced thousands.

The international community’s focus is on the ceasefire, with calls from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to honor it. The United States, Britain, France, and China have agreed to evacuate their diplomats and other nationals from Khartoum, while Saudi Arabians and Jordanians are leaving by air via Port Sudan.

However, some airports, including in Khartoum and Darfur’s largest city, Nyala, are still problematic.

The army and the RSF, who are fighting a deadly power struggle across the country, have both issued statements saying they would uphold the ceasefire, but there has been no sign that either side can secure a quick victory or is ready to back down and talk.