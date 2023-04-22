China’s diplomat refuses to recognize ex-Soviet republics as independent states

In an interview with Swiss journalist Darius Rochebin, Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye said that former Soviet countries “have no effective status in international law.”



“In international law, even these ex-Soviet Union countries do not have the effective status because there is no international agreement to materialize their status of sovereign countries,” he said.

“He denies the very existence of countries like Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Kazakhstan, etc.,” Antoine Bondaz, a China expert at the Paris-based think-tank Foundation for Strategic Research, wrote on Twitter.

China's ambassador to France unabashedly asserts that the former Soviet republics have « no effective status in international law » as « sovereign states » 🤯

He denies the very existence of countries like Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Kazakhstan, etc. 😳

WTF?! https://t.co/SdysHEaSRD

— Antoine Bondaz (@AntoineBondaz) April 21, 2023

Asked whether he thinks Crimea belongs to Ukraine, the Chinese ambassador said, “it depends on how you perceive the problem,” adding that “it’s not that simple.” He also said Crimea was “Russian at the beginning,” without specifying what he meant by the “beginning”.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the issue.

Earlier this month, however, China’s Ambassador to the European Union (EU), Fu Cong, downplayed the Russo-Chinese partnership. Despite China’s refusal to denounce the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Fu said that his homeland is not on Russia’s side of the war.

The Chinese ambassador to the EU added that the relationship between Beijing and Moscow has been “deliberately misinterpreted.”

He has also refuted a February statement by the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that China considers supplying Russia with arms.

However, in March, the U.S. government confirmed that Chinese ammunition had been used in Ukraine, likely fired by the Russian forces.