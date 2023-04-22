Hollywood fairytale: Ryan Reynolds leads low league Welsh club to success

A bottom-league Welsh soccer club, Wrexham, which Ryan Reynolds co-purchased with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021 for $3 million, is poised to move to the big leagues.



For years, Wrexham Football Club has been languishing at the bottom of the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system, but now the club is on the verge of getting a promotion to the next level.

With a win this weekend, Wrexham, the third oldest professional football club in the world, would climb out of the lowly National League and into the English League, one step closer to the vaunted Premier League.

Ryan Reynolds could not be happier. He actively shows his support for the team on Twitter:

I’ve never yelled this loud in my life. I thought I was gonna die when he put that ball in the air like that. @Wrexham_AFC ⚰️ https://t.co/WjnIjjIKWs

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 2, 2023

Not just a pretty face

Reynolds has proven to be business savvy before. He made successful investments in technology and spirits companies, which turned out to be very profitable.

Wrexham’s new owners signed a deal with Hulu to make a documentary about their first year owning the club.

“Welcome to Wrexham” was a hit and helped to grow the club’s audience. Before the actors bought the club, Wrexham’s main sponsor was a local trailer company. Reynolds and McElhenney replaced that with a branding deal with TikTok.

Furthermore, the actors’ social media accounts, followed by millions around the world, helped spread the word. Coming from the creative industry, the Club owners know how to tell a story and engage with the audience. It does not hurt either that Raynolds comes across as a nice guy, who genuinely cares about his companies and the people involved.

And Wrexham keeps climbing up and gaining popularity. Who doesn’t like a story of an underdog overcoming obstacles and getting to the top?

Wonder who will play Ryan Reynolds once they finally make a Hollywood movie about Wrexham’s success?