Germany names new ambassador to Poland

Germany has appointed a 64-year old Viktor Elbling as its new ambassador to Poland, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung. Elbling, a former German ambassador to Italy, will replace Thomas Bagger in Warsaw, as soon as the Polish government accepts the nomination.



Bagger’s diplomatic mission to Poland has been cut short as Bagger had been appointed by Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock to the position of secretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thomas Bagger began his mission in Warsaw in July 2022. Previously, he served as a foreign affairs advisor to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Viktor Elbling began his career at West Germany’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the end of 1980s. Until 2014, he worked at German embassies in South Korea and Spain and held various leading positions at the Ministry’s headquarters in Berlin. For example, he was responsible for the climate, energy, financial and economic policies. From 2014 to 2018, Elbling was Germany’s ambassador to Mexico and Rome.