Feeling blue: Pope Francis, Ronaldo loose Twitter verified status

Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, including some famous people such as Pope Francis, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O co-founder Bill Gates and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.



Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks – the mark of authenticity, previously given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities.

Musk announced in November that Twitter will begin charging USD 8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch more revenue streams beyond advertising. The company later offered checkmarks in other colors – gold for businesses and a gray for government and multilateral organizations and officials.

The Pope, who lost the blue tick on Thursday, was later given the gray verification checkmark by Twitter.

The Vatican, which was taken by surprise, said in a statement that it was aware that Twitter was making changes but noted that the Pope had more than 53 million followers on his @Pontifex accounts in various languages.

“While awaiting to know the platform’s new policies, the Holy See hopes they will include certification of the authenticity of the accounts,” it said.

Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their blue checkmarks, apparently courtesy of Musk himself.

“The Shining” author King, who has previously called Musk a terrible fit for Twitter, tweeted:

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Musk replied:

You’re welcome namaste 🙏

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Among those losing their badges were former U.S. President Donald Trump and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

No badges for “government-funded” organizations

Twitter on Friday also dropped the “government-funded” label from the accounts of the U.S.-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp and public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

It dropped the “China state-affiliated media” tag on the accounts of Xinhua News as well as of journalists associated with government-backed publications.

NPR stopped posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds after the social networking company labeled it “state-affiliated media” and later “government-funded media”.

CBC also paused its activities on Twitter and sparred with Musk over the platform’s definition of “government-funded”.