Latvia to provide Ukraine with Stinger anti aircraft systems

Latvia has responded to Ukraine’s requests and decided to provide all its Stinger anti aircraft systems to the country battling the Russian invasion, announced Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece, during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany.



The Minister added that Latvia will strive to provide the weapons as soon as possible, because the equipment used at the battle front will not only help Ukraine to regain its freedom, but it will also protect the safety of Latvia.

Inara Murniece emphasized that Latvia will not be left defenseless as Latvian soldiers have modern Swedish RBS-70 rocket systems at their disposal.

Regular assistance and troop training

By the end of 2023, Latvia intends to train close to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers, doubling last year’s numbers.

Latvian government regularly provides military aid to Ukraine. The first shipment of the Stinger systems was sent to Kyiv in February 2022, right before the Russian invasion. In the following months, Latvia sent to Ukraine several helicopters, drones, anti-tank weapons and ammunition.

Kyiv’s defense potential – talks in Ramstein

On Friday, the Ukraine Defence Contact Group met in Ramstein, Germany. The international Group, which includes over 40 countries, meets monthly to coordinate military help for Ukraine.

Friday talks pertained to the military potential of Ukraine, said Poland’s Defense Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak after the meeting.

“We analyzed how to support Ukraine in the most effective way. We talked about air defense systems, which these days is the biggest challenge for Ukraine, and I want to make it clear, Poland also supports Ukraine in that aspect,” added the Minister.

Photo: Getty Images/Pierre Crom