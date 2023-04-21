World News 21.04

In this edition of World News the main stories involved a meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany where NATO allies talked on current military support for Ukraine and the possibility for the country becoming a NATO member in the future. From the spectrum of most important news, we chose a Russian Su-34 warplane that “accidentally” dropped a bomb on a Russian city. Further, we will move to Germany and its train services being almost completely paralyzed by strikes, and to many more captivating stories.

