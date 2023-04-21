Former Peruvian president Toledo to be extradited from U.S.

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo surrendered to U.S. authorities on Friday, a day after his request to block extradition to Peru over corruption charges was denied.



Toledo, who was president from 2001 to 2006, is accused of receiving over USD 25 mln from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for help in obtaining public works contracts. Prosecutors in Peru are seeking a 20-year prison sentence for him.

Toledo has repeatedly denied the allegations and has not been criminally charged in the United States. He had been living in California since his release on bail in 2020. However, he is now expected to be extradited to Peru in the next few days, according to local prosecutor Silvana Carrion.

Toledo was arrested in the U.S. in July 2019 after a formal extradition request by Peru. His legal team has argued that the evidence against him is weak and politically motivated, but a federal judge in Washington denied his request to block extradition on Thursday.

The Odebrecht scandal has implicated politicians across Latin America and led to the conviction of several high-profile figures in the region. The case against Toledo is seen as a major test of Peru’s ability to tackle corruption at the highest levels of government.

Toledo’s extradition will be seen as a victory for Peruvian authorities, who have been pursuing the case for several years. However, it is likely to fuel political tensions in Peru, where corruption remains a major issue.