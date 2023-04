Ukrainian forces shot down eight of Russia’s drones making their way toward Kyiv. Civilian infrastructure in the eastern city of Poltava however was damaged in two attacks. Ukraine’s troops have repelled over sixty Russian attacks since Thursday, as Putin’s troops continue offensive operations in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. Tune into Friday’s edition of Military Mind to witness footage of the combat straight from the frontlines.