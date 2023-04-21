Shooting reported in Khartoum after Sudan’s army declares truce

Heavy firing was reported on Friday in Khartoum just after Sudan’s army declared a three-day truce following almost a week of fighting with a rival paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

There were multiple sources of the gunfire, and air strikes were also heard at times, adding to the tension and uncertainty in the city.

Despite both sides agreeing to a truce to allow people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, soldiers and gunmen from the RSF had been shooting at each other in neighborhoods across the city throughout the day, including during the call for special early morning Eid prayers.

Sudan this morning 💔 pic.twitter.com/4d2VPLR5DB

— Arab world (@Arabbeau) April 20, 2023

The fighting has already killed hundreds, mainly in the capital and the west of Sudan, tipping the continent’s third-largest country into a humanitarian disaster. With the airport caught in the fighting, several nations have been unable to evacuate embassy staff, and aid organizations have suspended their operations in the country.

The situation remains tense, and further violence could break out at any moment, despite both sides agreeing to a truce, both the army and the RSF seem reluctant to uphold their promises to avoid any further loss of life and working towards a peaceful resolution to the ongoing power struggle.