Break the Fake 21.04

The Russians have bombed their own city and are trying to pin it on Ukraine. The Wagner group is running out of cannon fodders from Russian prisons and are now turning to schools and sport clubs for meat to send into the grinder. In fact, many sports clubs are already involved in Russia’s invasion, and many more are outright vocal supporters of it, putting the saying “keeping politics out of sports” spouted by the International Olympic Community into question. Learn more about these topics on Friday’s episode of Break the Fake.