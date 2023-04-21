Five agri ministers ask EC to solve problems with Ukrainian food imports

The agriculture ministers of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have appealed to the EC for measures needed to counteract disturbances on EU markets caused by increased food imports from Ukraine.

“The agriculture ministers are again pointing to growing imports of Ukrainian agriculture products, which have resulted in serious disturbances on EU markets and which have harmed EU farmers, especially in the countries neighbouring Ukraine or situated closely to that country,” reads a letter sent to the EC Commissioners for Trade and Agriculture, Valdis Dombrovskis and Janusz Wojciechowski, respectively, by the five agriculture ministers.

“The ministers stated that they could not accept a situation in which the whole burden of managing the increased imports had been falling only on several EU countries,” the Polish Agriculture Ministry wrote in a statement on Friday.

The five ministers suggested in their letter that the EC should launch a support mechanism when imports of a given product from Ukraine exceeded the planned level, or that the EU should jointly purchase Ukrainian grain which was to be later sent to other countries.

The ministers also appealed to the EC to immediately conclude work on a second support package from the agricultural reserve for EU members neighbouring Ukraine or situated closely to that country.

On April 15, Poland declared a temporary ban on Ukrainian food amid protests by Polish farmers who are angry about depressed prices and problems in selling their grain and other produce. The ban is to be in force until June 30.

The imports, which were originally planned to be sent further to the Middle East and Africa, ended up in Poland depressing local prices. Similar problems have affected other agricultural products as well, including poultry and eggs.