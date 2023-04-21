Documents show Kremlin seeks to build antiwar coalition in Germany: report

According to papers obtained by a European intelligence service and viewed by The Washington Post. The Kremlin has been discovered as trying to build an anti-war coalition in Germany by uniting the political extremes of the German left and right.

AfD linked to Kremlin: expert on history-distorting German party

The Kremlin reportedly sought to create a new coalition between Germany’s far-left Die Linke party and far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), while also backing both far-left and far-right protests against the German government.

Moscow’s aim is to dampen support for Ukraine and build an anti-war sentiment in Germany. Both Die Linke and the AfD have a long history of pro-Russian stances. The Kremlin has reportedly cultivated many extremist through all-expenses-paid trips to Russia.

The leaked Kremlin documents show that political strategists wrote a manifesto for the AfD that proposed forging the party into the party of “German unity” and declaring sanctions on Russia as counter to German interests.

The Washington Post further reported that the leaked documents revealed Vladimir Putin and a deputy chief of his administration summoned a group of political strategists to the Kremlin in July of an unspecified year. They tasked the strategists with discrediting the European Union, the United States, Britain, and NATO in Germany while convincing Germans that they were being harmed by sanctions imposed on Russia.

Putin’s goal was to boost the percentage of the German population in favor of improving relations with Russia by 10 percent within three months.

The Russian political strategists struggled with their task and quickly collaborated with Russian troll farms to create slogans for German social media and protests. This included a drawing of a fat “Uncle Sam” and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sitting on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany, waving a Ukrainian flag and saying, “I don’t care what the Germans think.”

The Russian political strategists also gathered information about planned protests across Germany, with the aim of using the rallies to promote their own agenda. The documents indicate that they may have initiated some of the protests, including those led by both the far left and far right.

The protesters are usually seen carrying slogans demanding, among other things, the immediate launch of Nord Stream 2, the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, and lower electricity prices.

The Washington Post also reported that the documents showed evidence of the AfD party’s links to Russian interests. Saying that many AfD members support Putin as he is seen as a key player against Western liberalism.

AfD lawmakers have traveled frequently to Moscow, and their expenses have been paid for through Russian organizations, including the Russian Peace Foundation, which has strong ties to the Kremlin.

One email from a Russian official called Markus Frohnmaier, an AfD MP, “our own absolutely controlled MP in the Bundestag”.

Despite concerns raised by the leaked documents, the proposed alliance between the far left Die Linke and the far right AfD has yet to materialize. Wagenknecht, a former leader of Die Linke, has yet to publicly seek an alliance with the far right as she fears it would cost her support on the left.

The Kremlin’s efforts to build antiwar sentiment in Germany indicate a hidden front in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The emergence of the documents has prompted concern in Western governments about the potential for Russian interference in German politics as well as politics of other Western and EU countries.