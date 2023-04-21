Today 78-years-ago Poles liberated Bologna from Nazi German occupation

Representatives of Polish diplomacy, city authorities, the Polish community, and many other societies and organizations took part in the ceremonies commemorating the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Bologna, Italy, from German occupation during WW2.



The ceremonies began in the morning with the laying of wreaths at the plaque on Piazza Nettuno, which commemorates the liberation of the Emilia-Romagna region capital. It was noted that the soldiers of the 2nd Polish Corps, led by General Władysław Anders, were the first to enter the city at 6 am on April 21, 1945.

Later, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the historical city gate – Porta Maggiore, where a plaque commemorating the entry of Polish soldiers is located. Mayor Matteo Lepore said at the gate that General Anders’ troops played a fundamental role in the liberation of the city. He assured that Bologna would always be full of gratitude to Polish soldiers.

At noon, a Polish-Italian mass was celebrated at the Polish War Cemetery, where over 1,400 soldiers of the 2nd Corps are buried. After, Anna Golec-Mastroianni thanked all participants in the anniversary ceremonies. She announced that she had learned from Mayor Lepore that the city authorities agreed to place a commemorative plaque dedicated to the memory of Polish soldiers on the historical Piazza Nettuno.

A wreath was also laid at the British Commonwealth Cemetery. The anniversary of the liberation was also celebrated at the Bologna Museum-Memorial of Freedom, where participants were shown the original American tank that entered Bologna 78 years ago. The vehicle was also used on the set of the movie “The English Patient,” directed by Anthony Minghella.

“We cultivate the memory of Polish soldiers and spread knowledge about the Anders Army throughout the Emilia-Romagna region. We remind people of their crucial role in the fights for the liberation of Italy,” said Iwona Stachera, the director of the Polish school named after the 2nd Polish Corps in Bologna, who participated in the ceremonies with her students.

Pier Luigi Consorti, who has been involved in various forms of cooperation with Poland for years, came to the Bologna celebrations from Forli. “We used to send aid to Poland. Now we popularize Polish culture and history,” he stated emphatically.