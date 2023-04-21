Eastern Express 21.04

Armenia’s prime minister has given the strongest signal yet that he is prepared to acknowledge Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, however Azerbaijan seems not to be returning the gesture of good will. Conflict between the two countries continues, and Russia’s involvement only further complicates the issue. Tune in to Friday’s edition of Eastern Express to learn more about the developments of this long conflict.

Dr. Konrad Zasztowt from the Faculty of oriental studies of the University of Warsaw joins TVP World on this episode of Eastern Express to dissect the ever complicating situation in the region.