Minister Rau opens new Polish embassy in Malta

We have high expectations for the newly opened Polish embassy in Malta, where 140,000 Polish tourists visit annually, and 2,000 of our compatriots reside permanently on the island, said the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, during a press briefing in Malta on Friday.



The Polish diplomacy chief attended the opening of the Polish embassy in Santa Venera and met with Ambassador Tomasz Czyszka, who has been on the island for three years, but until now there had been no formal Polish embassy.

The opening of a new building of the Embassy of Poland in Malta was one of the highlights of FM @RauZbigniew's visit.

Minister Rau emphasised the significance of 🇵🇱🇲🇹 relations and thanked Ambassador @TCzyszek for his work towards the establishment of the new site. pic.twitter.com/bm2OvmT4BX

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) April 21, 2023

During the press briefing, Rau emphasized that the decision to open a Polish embassy in Malta was made in 2019, and a Polish ambassador arrived here in early 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening of the embassy was only possible as of now.

Rau said that three positions have been assigned in the Polish embassy – ambassador, consul, and cultural attache. “We have high expectations for this institution, both from the Maltese authorities and from the Polish community here, as well as Polish tourists who are increasingly coming here,” said the head of the Polish diplomacy.

He stated that 140,000 Polish tourists visit Malta annually, having only 500,000 inhabitants. “From a Polish perspective, this is an incredible thing,” emphasized Rau.

He added that there are six air connections between Malta and various cities in Poland and expressed hope that more Maltese residents will visit Poland.

The chief of diplomacy pointed out that the embassy was formally opened on Friday at noon, and only a few minutes after that, two Polish tourists who had lost their passports had already contacted the embassy. “So we are issuing two temporary passports now, and the problem is solved,” emphasized Zbigniew Rau.

He also added that the business community likewise has expectations for the activities of the Polish embassy, namely obtaining information on investment opportunities and economic cooperation with Poland.

Minister Rau moreover said that he decided with Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg to organize a second Polish-Maltese business forum as soon as will be possible.

Rau also reported that the Polish ambassador to Malta, while discussing various plans and ideas, suggested an idea of ​​establishing a Polish school in Malta since “about 2,000 Poles live on the island permanently,” said Rau.