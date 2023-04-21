Ethnic tensions lead voting boycott in Kosovo

The main ethnic Serb party in northern Kosovo has called for a boycott of local elections scheduled for Sunday, in the latest development in the ongoing rift between Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian leadership and the Serb-dominated north.



The Serbian List party, which is backed by Serbia, urged the Serb community to boycott the polls and “remain calm and not to fall to provocations by the regime of Albin Kurti”, referring to the elected prime minister of Kosovo. The party cited the undemocratic nature of the elections as their reason for the boycott.

The call for a boycott follows a collective resignation by Serb officials from the area, including administrative staff, judges, and police officers, in November 2022. They were protesting the Kosovo government’s plans to replace Serbian car license plates with those of Kosovo.

The Serbian List party and the Kosovo Serbs want the creation of an association of Kosovo Serb municipalities before they take part in the vote, in line with a decade-old EU-brokered deal with the Kosovo government in Pristina.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has not recognized the country’s independence, and Kosovo’s Serbs see themselves as part of Serbia. The call for a boycott by the Serbian List party has further escalated tensions in the already fragile region.

The Kosovo election commission has set up containers to collect votes along main roads in the north of the country for fear of clashes if polling stations were to be set up. Prime Minister Kurti accused Belgrade of intimidating Serbs from the north not to participate in the election.

Only one of ten candidates is a Serb, after another Serb withdrew. The situation remains highly charged, and many are worried about the potential for further unrest in the region.