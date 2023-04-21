Ruling coalition maintains lead in popularity ranking

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would win a parliamentary election with 36.0 percent of the vote, a new survey by the CBOS pollster has shown.

The main opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), would place second with 20-percent backing.

The percentage of United Right supporters fell by 2 percentage points from a month earlier while the proportion of KO supporters went up by 2 percentage points.

The right-wing Confederation (Konfederacja) party would be supported by 9.0 percent, up by 3 percentage points from March.

Poland 2050 would receive 5.0 percent support, down by 1 percentage point month on month.

Next in the poll came The Left on 4 percent, unchanged.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL)-Polish Coalition could count on 3 percent of the vote, up by 1 percentage point, which is below the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Seventeen percent of the respondents were undecided, down by 4 percentage points from March.

The estimated turnout for an election stood at 74 percent, down by 2 percentage points from a month earlier.

CBOS conducted the survey using a mixed-mode methodology on a representative sample of 1,028 people on April 11-20.