Leopard service hub to be set up in Poland

Sebastian Gollnow PAP/DPA

Defence ministers of Poland, Ukraine and Germany, Mariusz Blaszczak, Oleksii Reznikov and Boris Pistorius have signed a letter of intent on the establishment of a servicing centre for the Leopard 2 tanks in Poland.

The signing took place on Friday at the Ramstein air base, Germany, during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, chaired by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, the Polish defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

In early March, Blaszczak declared Poland was ready to establish a service hub for the tanks handed over to Ukraine at the Bumar-Labedy military equipment producing plant in southern Poland.

The Leopard 2 is a main battle tank produced by the German concern Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. They are operated by the armed forces of many European countries, including by Poland and Germany. In recent months, the transfer of a number of these tanks to Ukraine fighting against Russian aggression has become the subject of intense debate. Finally, a decision was made to provide Ukraine with two battalions of Leopard tanks in two versions – 2A4 and 2A6.

Poland has handed over 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.