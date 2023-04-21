Oliver Dowden appointed new U.K. deputy PM

Oliver Dowden has been appointed as the U.K.’s new deputy prime minister, replacing Dominic Raab, who resigned earlier in the day following an independent report which upheld allegations of bullying against him.

U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns over alleged bullying

A formal investigation into complaints about his behavior tinged with allegations of bullying prompted British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice…

Raab’s resignation came as a significant blow to the Conservative Party, which has already lost two senior ministers over their personal conduct in the last six months.

As deputy prime minister, Raab had no formal powers, but he stepped in for the prime minister if he was away from parliament or incapacitated.

In contrast, Dowden has been serving as Cabinet Office Minister in Rishi Sunak’s government, and previously served as the chairman of Sunak’s Conservative Party. He resigned from that post last June after two crushing by-election defeats for the party.

Dowden’s appointment is expected to bring stability to the government after Raab’s resignation and is also envisaged to help the government prepare for local elections in May.