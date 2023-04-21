Gov’t launches ‘record’ EUR 2.2 bln aid scheme for farmers

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland will increase state aid for farmers, including excise tax refunds on diesel and subsidies to fertilisers and grain, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has announced.

Polish farmers have held protests across the country complaining about a massive inflow of cheap Ukrainian food products which have depressed prices and made it difficult for them to sell their produce.

Last Saturday, the government announced plans to launch an aid scheme for farmers.

On Friday, Morawiecki presented the package, which is worth PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.17 billion), saying that “it’s the biggest aid for farmers on record.”

“Last week we announced very specific actions… and today, on Friday, at a special meeting of the Council of Ministers we adopted a few regulations… and a draft law,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki went on to say that the aid will be financed from the state budget. “We designate the funds from the Polish state budget, but we need endorsement from the European Commission (EC) so that later on a European official won’t knock on a farmer’s door, demanding the return of the payment that we’re offering from the Polish state budget,” he said.

The Polish government will raise the fuel excise tax refund for farmers to PLN 1.46 (EUR 0.32) from PLN 1.20 (EUR 0.26) per litre of diesel, and will ask the EC to give the green light to a further refund of PLN 0.54 (EUR 0.12) per litre.

Farmers will also get subsidies for fertiliser purchases and grain producers will receive no less than PLN 1,400 (EUR 304) per tonne of wheat, regardless of market prices, which are much lower.

The ruling party, Law and Justice, is facing a tough six months as it battles to stay in power in the next general election. The conservative party’s support base is located mainly in small towns and villages, while it has struggled to gain traction in bigger cities.