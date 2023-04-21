Coalition member calls for TVN to be ‘punished’ over Engelking interview

Solidary Poland, a junior member of the ruling United Right coalition, has called for Poland’s National Radio and TV Council to take action against private broadcaster TVN for airing an interview during which a guest questioned the attitude of Poles towards Jews during World War Two.

In the interview, which was broadcast on Wednesday and was hosted by popular anchor-woman Monika Olejnik, Barbara Engelking, the head of a Holocaust research centre at the Polish Academy of Sciences, said that some Poles could have helped the Jews more, but in fact tried to profit from their situation.

“The Jews knew what to expect from the Germans. The Germans were the enemy and this relation was very clear… but the relations with the Poles were much more complicated,” she said. “The Poles had the potential to ally themselves with the Jews, and there were hopes that they would do so, that they would remain neutral and friendly and not try to exploit the situation to such an extent, that there would not be so much extortion.”

In response, Jacek Ozdoba, the party’s spokesperson, said the interview was “an attack on Polishness and an attack on truth.”

“We cannot let this pass,” he added. “We want the National Radio and TV Council to (punish – PAP) TVN. We cannot allow history to be lied about.”

The head of the National Radio and TV Council announced later on Friday that it had initiated an inquiry into the interview.

The call for TVN to be punished reflects a broader schism within Polish society between social conservatives, often led by factions within the government, and a more liberal-leaning segment of society which supports the network.

Government supporters often regard TVN as biased towards the opposition, and have also accused it of broadcasting content that undermines traditional Polish values, history and mores.

A recent TVN documentary, for example, on how the late Pope John Paul II may have covered up child sex abuse by priests under his charge caused consternation in conservative circles in Poland.

Supporters of the network have accused the government, in the past, of trying to silence TVN.