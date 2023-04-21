Gold heist: USD 15 mln worth of goods stolen from Toronto airport

Police in Canada are investigating a USD 15 mln heist of gold and other high-value items from Toronto’s Pearson airport. The theft occurred on Monday after containers were offloaded from an aircraft, but the theft was not discovered until later.



The container was carrying gold and other valuable items, and the police believe that it was removed illegally from the holding cargo facility. Investigators are unsure about the cargo’s intended destination and whether the gold is still in the country.

Police were also unable to confirm if the theft was related to organized crime or carried out by professional thieves. Peel Regional Police inspector, Stephen Duivesteyn, emphasized that the incident was rare and posed no ongoing threat to public safety.

Toronto’s Pearson airport is a significant hub for Canadian air cargo, and gold mines from northern Ontario frequently ship bullion through the airport.

This is not the first time that the airport has made headlines for a gold heist. In 1952, USD 215,000 worth of gold bullion was stolen from Malton airport, which is now Pearson airport. At the time, it was the largest gold robbery in Canadian history. However, this heist was never solved, and the gold was never recovered.

Previous high-value heists have targeted a priceless photograph and the country’s vast maple syrup stockpile. In 2014, Richard Vallières stole USD 17 mln worth of syrup from a Quebec warehouse, which was part of the province’s strategic reserve.

The caper resulted in a wide-ranging investigation that eventually saw the mastermind caught, and a Hollywood screenplay was also inspired by the heist.

The police believe that Monday’s theft is an isolated incident, and are now focused on cracking the case.