ISW: Despite reassurances Russia keeps treating annexed regions as occupied territories

Russian authorities are not going to dismantle border checkpoints between their country’s territory and the illegally annexed territories of Ukraine out of security concerns, which shows that these territories are not treated as equal entities and their residents as full citizens, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assesses in a recent report.



According to the think tank’s analysts, orders to fortify and expand border checkpoints with the annexed Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine indicate that Russia intends to maintain the checkpoints for security reasons.

Apr. 20 Assessment Highlight:

The #Russian State Duma adopted a law on Apr. 20 granting members of the #Donetsk & #Luhansk People’s Militias veterans' status … but fails to explicitly address the status of private military companies as legal entities.https://t.co/ZjrkXfe1Nv pic.twitter.com/xjeCPHupmE

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) April 21, 2023

ISW notes that following his trip to the occupied Luhansk region, Vladimir Putin criticized officials for the state of the checkpoint on the border between Russia and the occupied region and recommended strengthening it, including increasing its capacity and improving road infrastructure.

The U.S. think tank also notes that Russian so-called “war bloggers” pointed out that the checkpoints and customs inspections are one of the reasons for the delay of supplies to the Russian army. ISW assesses that the inability to integrate the occupied territories is an obstacle to frontline logistics.

“Putin is likely attempting to remedy the delays by expanding staffing to speed up inspections at the checkpoints and is not entertaining the possibility of removing these obstructions,” ISW wrote, recalling that Russia previously tightened security controls on the Crimean Bridge, which connects it to occupied Crimea.

Maintaining the outposts may also be aimed at “mass movement of men from occupied Ukraine escaping forced mobilization, to stop Russian mobilized personnel from fleeing to Russia, and to maintain Russian filtration measures.”

The institute emphasized that the existence of the checkpoints is proof that the Russian government does not view the residents of occupied Ukraine as its own citizens and rules there as an occupying force.