Sprightly 88-year-old nicknamed ‘Junior’ becomes world’s oldest windsurfer

Piotr Dudek from Gdynia sailed into the Guinness World Records on Tuesday (April 18).

Gdynia Centrum Sportu/YouTube

An 88-year-old from Gdynia has proved that age is just a number by smashing his way into the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest windsurfer.

In order to secure a spot in the prestigious records book, Piotr Dudek had to windsurf on at least one occasion for three months in row in the chilly Baltic Sea.

Dudek chose some of the most arduous months for battling the elements: February, March and April.

“I didn’t realise that I was the oldest, but I was surprised that I had never met someone close to me (in age) on the water. And that got me and my friend thinking to check in the Guinness Book of Records,” said Dudek.

Known by the nickname Junior given to him by friends when he was 80 years old, Dudek has been windsurfing since 1981.

Dudek has been carving the waves near his home for more than 40 years and he has also trained hundreds people in the challenging sport.

“Cold water is not a problem, because I have been winter swimming for thirty years,” assured Dudek before entering the cold water of the Baltic Sea.

On the last stage of his record-breaking attempt, the conditions were difficult, the wind variable and not very strong.

Despite his years, Dudek raised his sail and headed towards the Hel peninsula, cheered on by his pals from the Gdynia Walrus Club.

Piotr Dudek was born in 1934 in Leczna. His links to the sea go back to an early age. He worked as a sailor on a Polish Ocean Lines ship, thanks to which he visited countries such as Japan, Indonesia and China. He has been windsurfing for 40 years, and winter swimming for 30.

He will have to wait a while for the witnessed notification of his record-breaking attempt to be confirmed by Guinness Records.

To mark his achievement, the major of Gdynia handed Dudek a trophy and bag full of Gdynia-branded goodies.Gdynia Centrum Sportu/YouTube

“The challenge is to learn to surf and to control the elements, nature, because it is a struggle with the wind, with water, with a wobbly board. But if it all comes together and you’re surfing, it’s a lot of fun,” Dudek said.

To mark his achievement, the major of Gdynia handed Dudek a trophy and bag full of Gdynia-branded goodies.