Cyberpunk-like gun operating on facial recognition hits market

The cyberfuture is here, or at least one of its most distinctive characteristics, as Colorado-based Biofire Tech introduces its brainchild of a smart gun enabled by facial recognition technology into the market.



The gun was designed by Biofire founder and CEO Kai Kloepfer, who first envisioned the idea after the Aurora theater shooting during 2012 in Aurora, Colorado, when he was then a high school student with a penchant for engineering and an innovative idea for a science fair project.

A year later he was awarded a USD 50,000 grant from the Smart Tech Challenges Foundation during a Smart Tech for Firearms Challenge.

“There’s lots of applications for smart guns in lots of places, but when looking at where do we start, I think the biggest unmet need is definitely among folks that are keeping firearms for home defense, that are looking for fast access but always having it be secure from the children,” said Kloepfer, whose company has raised USD 30 million since 2019.

The gun has a design with a different look than other traditional handguns.

“It’s a little bit more of a futuristic vibe to it, and that was very deliberate. When we think about what this product is, it is drastically different from what exists out there now.” said Lead Designer Bryan Rogers, one of the company’s first employees and principal designer for the weapon. “We’re incorporating technology that’s never been incorporated in a firearm before. We’re offering people features and solutions and safety that they’ve never had before.”

Regarding concerns about the gun’s fingerprint or facial recognition system being hacked, Biofire told Reuters that the system is a completely closed and local system with no Wi-Fi, GPS or network connectivity of any kind.

But in a sign of the long, challenging road that smart guns have faced, a prototype twice failed to fire when demonstrated for Reuters this week, which Kloepfer attributed to using pre-production parts on the mechanical gun. At other times the weapon fired successfully and the facial-recognition technology and fingerprint reader appeared to function properly.

At first, Kloepfer fired a round without issue and set the gun down. Then another man picked it up and tried to shoot but was unable to because the gun did not recognize his face. Kloepfer then came back to fire it again. At that point, the gun unexpectedly went click on two occasions, although it did fire on subsequent trigger pulls. Another prototype was brought in and that weapon functioned as planned.

In a gun culture built largely on the need for self-defense at a moment’s notice, many gun enthusiasts have become skeptical of smart gun technology.

“Before we start collecting final payments to actually start shipping people’s products out, we definitely expect to be releasing full final technical specifications will be lots of folks for both internally a Biofire as well as external independent reviewers to really, I think put this through its paces,” Kloepfer said after the misfires that occurred during the demonstration.

The first consumer-ready versions of the 9mm handgun could be shipped to customers who pre-ordered it as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, with the standard USD 1,499 model possibly available by the second quarter of 2024, Biofire said.

That could make it the first commercially available smart gun in the United States since the Armatix briefly went on sale in 2014. At least two other American companies, LodeStar Works and Free State Firearms, are also attempting to get a smart gun to market.