Falling inflation could boost wage growth from Q3

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

A drop in inflation could result in a faster rise in real wages in the second half of the year, an economist from the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said on Friday.

Dawid Sułkowski said economic stagnation had led to a shrinking labour market, which in turn hampered wage growth. But, he said that if inflation were to drop, wages could begin to rise at a faster pace from quarter three.

He added that wages had risen slowest in sectors hit hardest by the global economic slowdown such as commerce (11.3 pct) and the construction industry (5.8 pct). He added that the fastest growth was recorded in transport (18.7 pct).

The Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday that wages in March rose by 12.6 percent year on year, and by 6.3 percent month on month.