Gunmen storm homestead in South Africa, killing 10

Unknown gunmen stormed a homestead in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg and ambushed a family, killing ten people, police said.



South Africa: Eight shot dead at birthday party

Eight people were shot dead and another three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province on Sunday,…

see more

Police did not give a motive for the shooting. Those killed included seven women and three men, the police ministry said in a statement.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the top management of the South African Police Service will visit the crime scene of the latest shooting later on Friday.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million.

Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in the city of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in January, following a spate of mass gun attacks last year.