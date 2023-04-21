Ramstein summit to tackle air defense, ammo for Ukraine: Def. Sec Austin

The U.S. and allies will discuss providing more air defense and ammunition for Ukraine at a meeting of defense ministers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters ahead of the meeting.



[email protected]: Together, we will defend the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure. And together, we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/0xeMeAIy6I

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Austin said the allies were committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and rejected what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to carve out spheres of influence at gunpoint.

[email protected]: Earlier this week, the U.S. announced our 36th Presidential Drawdown of security assistance for Ukraine, valued at $325 million. We’ve now provided more than $35 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. pic.twitter.com/Sv3ey23Mzp

During his first visit to wartime Kyiv, NATO Secretary General said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that “Ukraine’s future is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine’s future is in NATO.”

He went on to say that he also recognized “that President Zelenskyy will raise the issue of membership, of security guarantees. And this will be high on the agenda of the meeting” of the 50-member-strong Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, scheduled for April 21.

Russia’s invasion has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities, and devastated the Ukrainian economy. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has supported Ukraine, with member states sending weapons but not fighting troops.

Ahead of the meeting, Washington had unveiled an additional USD 325 million in new military aid for Ukraine, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), advanced missiles and anti-tank mines.

Separately, Denmark and the Netherlands had announced sending 14 German-made Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine by early next year.

Friday’s meeting comes at a vital juncture in Russia’s almost 14-month-old invasion which has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities, and devastated the Ukrainian economy.

After weathering a Russian winter and spring offensive that has made only small advances in the east, Ukraine now hopes to retake land in its south and east in a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told public broadcaster ZDF late on Thursday he expected Ukraine to raise the issue of advanced jets but played down expectations that Western countries would supply the F-16s that Kyiv wants.

He said Friday’s meeting would be mainly about air defense and ammunition, “the question how to finance and design the maintenance hubs for the equipment that we have delivered – the Leopard tanks, the Marders, the howitzers.”