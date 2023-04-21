Ukrainian food products resume travel through Poland

The first trucks carrying Ukrainian food products including corn and eggs were to start transit via Poland to the Netherlands on Friday morning, a Polish customs official said, as rules allowing the shipments took effect overnight.

many companies with goods stranded across the border in Ukraine.

“The first convoy of five escorted trucks carrying farm produce from Dorohusk border crossing is bound for the Netherlands,” Justyna Pasieczyńska, spokeswoman for the National Revenue Administration said.

Five sealed trucks transporting meat, eggs, and corn to the Netherlands are traveling in a convoy. They are accompanied by two Customs and Revenue Service vehicles; one is at the front and the other at the end of the convoy, spokesman of the Lublin Revenue Administration Michał Deruś said.

Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week.

Poland, the first country to act, went further by also banning the transit of such goods.

However, on Tuesday an agreement was reached with Ukraine to allow transit to resume using sealed containers that will travel in convoys.

Convoys will travel either to the Polish border or to ports to be loaded onto ships, customs officials said.