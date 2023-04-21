U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns over alleged bullying

A formal investigation into complaints about his behavior tinged with allegations of bullying prompted British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Dominic Raab to step down on Friday.



Raab said in his resignation letter that he felt “duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry” stressing, however, that a report by senior barrister Adam Tolley KC on his alleged bullying “dismissed all but two of the claims leveled against me”.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” Raab wrote.

My resignation statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/DLjBfChlFq

— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 21, 2023

In the same statement, he took aim at the inquiry, saying it “has set a dangerous precedent” in “setting the threshold for bullying so low.”

He felt this development “will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.”

PM Rishi Sunak had been handed the report on Raab’s alleged misbehavior at least about 24 hours before the latter decided to walk out.

The UK’s Transport Secretary Mark Harper backed Sunak on Friday morning saying he only received the “extensive” report on Thursday. Harper answered affirmatively to a question whether Sunak was living up to his pledge of leading a government of “integrity, professionalism, and accountability”.